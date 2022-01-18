Tom Brady's post-win videos have become a staple of his time in Tampa Bay these past two seasons. After a particularly special win on Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't help but let his inner troll out.

Just a day after the Buccaneers beat the Eagles 31–15 in the wild card, Brady gave his usual message but had a special choice in music for the background of the video.

“Great team win, great team effort,” Brady said. “The games only get bigger from here. Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it's a great day for all of us to celebrate. [I'm] gonna watch the game tonight and be ready to go next Sunday at three o'clock, here we go, playoff football, let's go!”

The message started off quiet, but as Brady spoke more you can begin to hear rapper Meek Mill's song “Dreams and Nightmares” blare. The rapper is a native of Philadelphia and the song served as an anthem for the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII victory over Brady's Patriots back in 2018.

The Tampa Bay signal-caller clearly didn't forget about that and didn't pass up a chance to troll the team that robbed him of a Lombardi Trophy.

