Tom Brady Responds to Notion That He Gets Favorable Treatment From Referees

Opposing fans and players have noted for years that Tom Brady receives preferential treatment from referees, and on Wednesday, the famed quarterback responded to the idea.

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said he doesn't receive favorable treatment on roughing the passer calls, though he noted he may get away with more taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct compared to other players.

“They probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady said. “I’m kind of a pain in their ass, in case you don’t already know that.”

The Buccaneers benefited from a questionable roughing the passer call during their win over the Eagles in the wild-card round. During a third-down pass attempt, defensive end Derek Barnett made contact with Brady, swiping the star from behind after the pass was thrown. Barnett proceeded to shove Brady, and the two exchanged words after the play.

Brady got the last laugh as Tampa advanced to the divisional round. The Buccaneers will host the Rams on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

