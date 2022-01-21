Chelsea women’s soccer star Erin Cuthbert blasted a British tabloid for its “extremely disturbing and embarrassing” story about the team’s most recent game.

The midfielder scored one of the team’s four goals in its win over FA Women’s Super League opponent West Ham United, but instead of seeing stories about the match, there was one salacious “exclusive” from The Sun.

There were minimal details about the game itself, and instead it included quotes like when one fan compared “the run of surnames to an upper-class woman ‘asking her servant for a good time.’” And when the match was mentioned, it was in the following framing:

“Chelsea banged them in at West Ham during their victory in the quarter-final of the FA Women’s League Cup on Wednesday.”

Cuthbert took to Twitter, saying, “Wish people reported on the actual match reports and women’s football with the same level of enthusiasm.”

