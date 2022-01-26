Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media: Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts
SI Media: Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts

Hilarious Video of LeBron Confusing Austin Reaves With Strategy Lesson Goes Viral: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Lakers beat the Nets, 106–96, in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

LeBron James had 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one confused teammate.

Late in the game, TNT’s camera zeroed in on James giving teammate Austin Reaves a strategy lesson. It appeared, though, that Reaves struggled to grasp whatever James was saying and the result was this hilarious clip,

That befuddled face Reaves made at the eight-second mark was perfection.

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 9.41.04 AM

And it was all Twitter needed to have a field day.

2. If you are an SI Media Podcast listener, you know I've said several times that if NBC is going to go through with its plan to push Al Michaels off Sunday Night Football and have him call Thursday Night Football on Amazon next season, he could always call ESPN and offer his services for Monday Night Football.

I even said it on Twitter a few days ago.

I bring this up because, on Tuesday, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN is considering the idea of reaching out to Michaels about calling Monday Night Football.

3. Miked-up content doesn't get much better than this. Thanks to NFL Films, you can hear how Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talking to Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes, set up Kansas City's final two plays in regulation before its game-tying field goal.

4. On the day Aaron Rodgers complained to Pat McAfee that people only rooted against the Packers because Rodgers was not vaccinated ...

SI Recommends

... Netflix released a clip of Aziz Ansari's new standup special in which he riffs on Rodgers and his anti-vax status.

5. This was a classy post by Barry Bonds, the single best baseball player I've ever seen, congratulating David Ortiz on his Hall of Fame enshrinement while getting snubbed once again by sportswriters who don't like his personality.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast will feature not one, not two, but three guests. WWE superstar Roman Reigns will be on to talk about the Royal Rumble, which takes place Saturday. Joe Buck will be on to preview the NFC title game that he will call. And Jim Nantz, who was on last week, will return, to talk about that wild Bills-Chiefs game and to preview the AFC title game. The podcast will be out early Wednesday afternoon, so make sure you subscribe.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 88th birthday to Bob Uecker. This clip of Norm MacDonald talking about Uecker on David Letterman's show never gets old.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Soccer

Infantino Makes Puzzling Remarks, Links Biennial WC to African Migrants

FIFA's president linked his plan for biennial World Cups to giving more hope to Africans who risk their lives crossing the sea to Europe.

AP22024120991973
Betting

Rematches to Take Place in AFC, NFC Championship Games

tim-hardaway-jr-mavericks
NBA

Hardaway Jr. Suffers Foot Fracture, No Timetable for Return

Dallas could be without a key piece for significant time as it battles for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Houston Astros Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Houston Astros hitters and pitchers.

Louisville coach Chris Mack
College Basketball

After Chris Mack Era Fails, What's Next for Louisville?

With pending NCAA sanctions still hanging over the program’s head, the Cardinals’ candidate list will be fascinating.

Daniil Medvedev celebrates during 2022 Australian Open quarterfinal win.
Tennis

Medvedev Saves Match Point, Moves to Australian Open Semis

The defending U.S. Open champion pulled off an impressive comeback on Wednesday night.

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Mailbag: Is it Nadal's Time To Shine?

Plus: ESPN's iffy coverage schedule, Sam Stosur's quiet retirement and more

Louisville coach Chris Mack gestures during a game at Virginia.
College Basketball

Sources: Louisville Working on Separation With Chris Mack

The Cardinals are just 11–9 on the season and have struggled mightily in recent ACC play.