1. The Lakers beat the Nets, 106–96, in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

LeBron James had 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one confused teammate.

Late in the game, TNT’s camera zeroed in on James giving teammate Austin Reaves a strategy lesson. It appeared, though, that Reaves struggled to grasp whatever James was saying and the result was this hilarious clip,

That befuddled face Reaves made at the eight-second mark was perfection.

And it was all Twitter needed to have a field day.

2. If you are an SI Media Podcast listener, you know I've said several times that if NBC is going to go through with its plan to push Al Michaels off Sunday Night Football and have him call Thursday Night Football on Amazon next season, he could always call ESPN and offer his services for Monday Night Football.

I even said it on Twitter a few days ago.

I bring this up because, on Tuesday, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN is considering the idea of reaching out to Michaels about calling Monday Night Football.

3. Miked-up content doesn't get much better than this. Thanks to NFL Films, you can hear how Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talking to Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes, set up Kansas City's final two plays in regulation before its game-tying field goal.

4. On the day Aaron Rodgers complained to Pat McAfee that people only rooted against the Packers because Rodgers was not vaccinated ...

... Netflix released a clip of Aziz Ansari's new standup special in which he riffs on Rodgers and his anti-vax status.

5. This was a classy post by Barry Bonds, the single best baseball player I've ever seen, congratulating David Ortiz on his Hall of Fame enshrinement while getting snubbed once again by sportswriters who don't like his personality.

This week's SI Media Podcast will feature not one, not two, but three guests. WWE superstar Roman Reigns will be on to talk about the Royal Rumble, which takes place Saturday. Joe Buck will be on to preview the NFC title game that he will call. And Jim Nantz, who was on last week, will return, to talk about that wild Bills-Chiefs game and to preview the AFC title game.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 88th birthday to Bob Uecker. This clip of Norm MacDonald talking about Uecker on David Letterman's show never gets old.

