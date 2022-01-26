Shaq Says He Wants Deion Sanders As Next Head Coach of the Cowboys

Shaquille O’Neal made his case for who he thinks should become the next Cowboys coach, and this individual hails from the college football realm.

“I’m putting this out right now,” the basketball legend said on The Big Podcast With Shaq. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach of Cowboys.”

He continued, saying, “You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out. Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it. Instagram it. OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

Sanders is more than familiar with the franchise after spending five seasons as a defensive back in Dallas in 90s. He was a part of the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory.

Prime Time is currently coaching Jackson State and just led the program to an 11–2 record in his second season. He has even managed to get Travis Hunter, arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class, to flip from Florida State to commit to the Tigers.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, had a more consistent season compared to recent campaigns, but fell short in a wild-card round loss to the 49ers. Despite the playoff appearance, questions are still circling coach Mike McCarthy.

