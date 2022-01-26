Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Shaq Says He Wants Deion Sanders As Next Head Coach of the Cowboys

Shaquille O’Neal made his case for who he thinks should become the next Cowboys coach, and this individual hails from the college football realm. 

“I’m putting this out right now,” the basketball legend said on The Big Podcast With Shaq“Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach of Cowboys.”

He continued, saying, “You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out. Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it. Instagram it. OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

Sanders is more than familiar with the franchise after spending five seasons as a defensive back in Dallas in 90s. He was a part of the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory. 

SI Recommends

Prime Time is currently coaching Jackson State and just led the program to an 11–2 record in his second season. He has even managed to get Travis Hunter, arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class, to flip from Florida State to commit to the Tigers. 

The Cowboys, meanwhile, had a more consistent season compared to recent campaigns, but fell short in a wild-card round loss to the 49ers. Despite the playoff appearance, questions are still circling coach Mike McCarthy.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, head over to Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

chicago-bears-field
NFL

Bears Finalizing Deal to Hire Ryan Poles as GM

He will look to turn the Bears around in 2022.

Lincoln Riley USC
College Football

Lincoln Riley Hints at a 'Few More' Transfers to USC

The deadline to add classes at USC is on Friday. Could Caleb Williams follow his former coach out of Oklahoma to Los Angeles?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes’s Fiancé Wishes She Wouldn't Get ‘Attacked Every Week’

Brittany Matthews caught some flack for spraying a bottle of champagne over the crowd in Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime.

caleb williams
College Football

Report: Wisconsin Emerges as Contender for QB Caleb Williams

Paul Chryst and the Badgers are reportedly in the running to land the coveted Oklahoma transfer.

roger clemens
MLB

Roger Clemens Responds to Not Getting Voted Into Hall of Fame

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner fell short of receiving 75% of the vote in his 10th and final year on the writers’ ballot.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Posts Photo of Himself in Ravens Jersey

Is AB heading back to the AFC North?

grayson-allen
NBA

Why Grayson Allen’s Latest Foul Tests Our Love of the Bucks

There is plenty to love about Milwaukee. But Allen’s dangerous foul on Alex Caruso, and his team’s reaction to it, makes us wonder what’s going on there.