Four-time major champion and former world No. 1 player Brooks Koepka is back on the course this week, playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at the famed Torrey Pines golf course in La Jolla, Calif.

In the unique Wednesday through Saturday format this week, Koepka opened his first round on Wednesday with a two-under par 70, sitting him in a tie for 52nd place as second round play opens on Thursday.

But it wasn't Koepka's play on the golf course that is catching headlines across the sport.

It's his hair.

Koepka shocked the golf world on Wednesday when he showed up with dyed bleach blond hair, a far-cry from his usual natural dark brown hair that he sports.

Koepka posted a video of his hair getting dyed on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the video with “Blondes have more fun.”

While Koepka is making headlines off the course, he is hoping to once again make them for his play as well. Koepka has not won on the PGA Tour in nearly a year, with his last victory coming in the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open last February.

Koepka's uneven play can be contributed to an ailing right knee. Last March, he underwent surgery to fix a dislocated knee cap, as well as ligament damage that was making it difficult for him to power off and rotate his back leg.

Koepka is currently the 17th-ranked player in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking, his lowest ranking since the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

This week's Farmers Insurance Open is Koepka's second start of the calendar year. He finished in a tie for 28th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawai‘i earlier this month.

Time will tell if Koepka's new look will yield winning results once again in 2022.

