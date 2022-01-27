Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's Hair Making Waves at Farmers Insurance Open

Four-time major champion and former world No. 1 player Brooks Koepka is back on the course this week, playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at the famed Torrey Pines golf course in La Jolla, Calif.

In the unique Wednesday through Saturday format this week, Koepka opened his first round on Wednesday with a two-under par 70, sitting him in a tie for 52nd place as second round play opens on Thursday. 

But it wasn't Koepka's play on the golf course that is catching headlines across the sport. 

It's his hair.

Koepka shocked the golf world on Wednesday when he showed up with dyed bleach blond hair, a far-cry from his usual natural dark brown hair that he sports.

Koepka posted a video of his hair getting dyed on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the video with “Blondes have more fun.”

SI Recommends

While Koepka is making headlines off the course, he is hoping to once again make them for his play as well. Koepka has not won on the PGA Tour in nearly a year, with his last victory coming in the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open last February

Koepka's uneven play can be contributed to an ailing right knee. Last March, he underwent surgery to fix a dislocated knee cap, as well as ligament damage that was making it difficult for him to power off and rotate his back leg.

Koepka is currently the 17th-ranked player in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking, his lowest ranking since the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

This week's Farmers Insurance Open is Koepka's second start of the calendar year. He finished in a tie for 28th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawai‘i earlier this month.

Time will tell if Koepka's new look will yield winning results once again in 2022.

More Golf Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Ben Roethlisberger Retires

What will Ben Roethlisberger's retirement mean for the Steelers' fantasy weapons such as Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth?

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass for the Packers against the Saints.
NFL

Cameron Jordan Makes Pitch for Aaron Rodgers to Join Saints

Jordan wants to see Rodgers under center for his team next season.

Shemar Stewart
Play
College Football

The Latest on the Undecided SI99 Recruits Ahead of Signing Day

The unanswered questions in the college football recruiting class of 2022 will dissipate in less than a week's time.

joe-buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Opens Up About Rumors Regarding Troy Aikman Leaving FOX

Joe Buck on Tory Aikman rumors: 'I don’t want him going anywhere'

Nichol-Whiteman-100 influential
MLB

Serving All of L.A. Is a Lofty Mission, but Nichol Whiteman Is Up for the Task

With youth programs and family resources, the CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is ensuring her community thrives, especially through the pandemic.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

NFC Championship Game Betting Preview: 49ers-Rams

A full betting breakdown for Sunday's NFC championship matchup between the 49ers and Rams.

Iran qualifies for the 2022 World Cup
Soccer

Iran Qualifies for Third Straight World Cup

Team Melli books its ticket to Qatar, where it will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time.

Mike Trout
Play
Fantasy

2022 Los Angeles Angels Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Los Angeles Angels hitters and pitchers.