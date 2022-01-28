Another NFL veteran honored Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers great announced his retirement on Thursday.

Antonio Brown posted a photo of them on social media with the caption “Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend #7 #SteelerNation #BigBen #PitnotthePalace”

The two played together from 2010 to ’18 before Brown was traded to the Raiders in March 2019. Oakland later released him and the Patriots signed the wide receiver for the 2019 season.

Roethlisberger’s storied career spanned 18 seasons, yielding six Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles. The 39-year-old is the Steelers' all-time leader in wins (165) and passing touchdowns (418).

Pittsburgh finished 9-7-1 in 2021 with Roethlisberger under center, reaching the playoffs 12 times with him at quarterback.

