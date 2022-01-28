Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

Another NFL veteran honored Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers great announced his retirement on Thursday. 

Antonio Brown posted a photo of them on social media with the caption “Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend #7 #SteelerNation #BigBen #PitnotthePalace

The two played together from 2010 to ’18 before Brown was traded to the Raiders in March 2019. Oakland later released him and the Patriots signed the wide receiver for the 2019 season. 

SI Recommends

Roethlisberger’s storied career spanned 18 seasons, yielding six Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles. The 39-year-old is the Steelers' all-time leader in wins (165) and passing touchdowns (418).

Pittsburgh finished 9-7-1 in 2021 with Roethlisberger under center, reaching the playoffs 12 times with him at quarterback. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alphonso-Davies-Twitch
Soccer

Canada Star Davies Gives Amazing Twitch Commentary of WCQ Win

Alphonso Davies couldn't be on the field for Canada Thursday night, but that didn't mean he couldn't take part in its latest World Cup qualifying triumph.

Carmelo Anthony
NBA

Multiple 76ers Fans Ejected for Taunting Carmelo Anthony

Things got chippy between Carmelo Anthony and Sixers fans on Thursday.

Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Extra Mustard

Sean Payton Says Two NFL Teams Have Shown Interest

The former Saints coach remains firm that he isn’t looking to coach, but says a pair of teams have kept in contact.

aja-wilson-mvp-race
WNBA

Report: A’ja Wilson Close to Finalizing New Deal With Aces

The 2020 WNBA MVP is currently a restricted free agent with Las Vegas.

Antonee Robinson scores for the USMNT vs. El Salvador
Play
Soccer

USMNT Nets Three Invaluable World Cup Qualifying Points

Antonee Robinson's second-half goal was the difference for the U.S. against El Salvador in a 1–0 win that keeps the Americans on course for Qatar.

Jan 27, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players huddle during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena.
College Basketball

NCAA Releases Projected Top 16 Women’s Basketball Seeds

South Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Tennessee are all listed as the top seeds for their respective regions with the Gamecocks taking No. 1 overall.

USATSI_11971616
NFL

While Not an Offensive Coach, Eberflus Was the Bears’ Best Fit

In hiring the well-decorated Colts defensive coordinator, the Bears showed sometimes choosing the best available coach is better than the quarterback guru.

Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Ja Morant Headlines NBA All-Star Starters

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are serving as captains again this season.