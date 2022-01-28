Deion Sanders’s Now-Deleted Tweet at Recruit May Have Been NCAA Violation

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has brought the Tigers into the forefront of college football over the last year.

Whether it's been guiding JSU to their first 11-win season in program history this fall, or flipping consensus 2022 5-star wide receiver recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State on early signing day, Sanders has kept his FCS program in the spotlight.

Sanders made the news once again on Friday afternoon on the recruiting trail, but this time, it’s for something that Sanders would probably like to have back.

Sanders, who is pretty active on Twitter, quote tweeted a tweet posted by consensus 2022 five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, who was promoting his commitment decision among finalists Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami.

NCAA rules restrict coaches from directly tweeting at student-athletes until they sign a national letter of intent.

Sanders quickly deleted the tweet, but not before the internet screenshotted the post and ensured it went viral.

While landing Stewart at Jackson State is unlikely, Sanders would surely like to keep his recruiting class rolling on the second national signing day on Feb. 2.

In addition to the signing of Hunter, Sanders also landed a verbal commitment from four-star Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman, who will sign his national letter of intent next week.

Coleman and Hunter provide the Tigers with two elite athletes to build the program around moving forward, as Sanders continues his effort to raise the profile of Jackson State football.

