Sean Payton Says Two NFL Teams Have Shown Interest Through Backchannels

Sean Payton has remained steadfast on that he is not looking at coaching during the 2022 season, but that does not mean teams have been listening. 

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Payton revealed that two teams have contacted him through backchannels. While said he wouldn’t reveal who the teams were, he did confirm that it was not the Cowboys or Bears. On Thursday, Dallas reportedly told Mike McCarthy he would remain head coach, while Chicago hired Colts DC Matt Eberflus.

“I’m not looking at that path right now,” Payton said. “I don’t think I’m finished coaching. But I was excited to get two or three calls from people in the television industry.”

Hours after Payton stepped down following 15 seasons coaching the Saints earlier this week, the former coach revealed his television aspirations, something he elaborated on during The Dan Patrick Show. 

“There’s a part of me that also wants to listen and learn again and not be the one directing,” Payton said. “Just how can I be great at something different than coaching? And then teach me.”

Under his leadership, New Orleans went 152–89, making nine playoff appearances—including winning Super Bowl XLIV—and won seven NFC South division titles. 

