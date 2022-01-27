Report: Cowboys Tell Mike McCarthy He Will Remain Head Coach

The Cowboys have told Mike McCarthy he will stay as head coach heading for the 2022 season, according to USA TODAY Sports.

McCarthy’s name has been in a whirlwind of rumors concerning his job security after Dallas’s loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Alongside McCarthy will be Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who decided to remain with the franchise on Thursday after interviewing for several head-coaching jobs. Kellen Moore, Dallas’s offensive coordinator, could also potentially remain with the team, despite being one of three finalists for the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy.

While Dallas’s coaching leadership could remain in tact, the team underperformed in this year’s postseason. The Cowboys (12–5) were the only home team to lose in the wild-card round.

McCarthy’s second season at the helm included an NFC East crown despite the early postseason departure.

More NFL Coverage: