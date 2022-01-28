Skip to main content
Sports World Gives Its Takes on ‘Not Wordle’ Trend

Tired of the green, yellow and gray boxes flooding your Twitter feeds in a six-by-five dimension? Don’t worry—‘Not Wordle’ memes have taken care of that for the day and the sports world did not hesitate to throw its two cents in. 

In case you are not familiar with the infamous brainteaser whose colored boxes flood Twitter feeds, Wordle is a daily word game. Each person gets six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. Green boxes mean you have the correct letter in the right place, yellow means you have the right letter in the wrong place and gray means the letter is not used. 

According to The New York Times, a software engineer in Brooklyn created the game for his partner. However, it has not been a perfect love story for the thousands who try to solve the puzzle each day. 

I mean, who guessed knoll, proxy and query within the first few tries? 

Well, now the latest Internet obsession has progressed into a meme as users flock to Twitter to share an array of colored blocks with the caption “Not wordle, just [insert what the blocks represent here].”

Care to take a guess on what your favorite teams, athletes and stadiums posted? You only have six tries after all. 

