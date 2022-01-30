Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning gave one of his fiercest rivals, Tom Brady, a retirement tip during an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Asked by Weekend Update host Colin Jost about the report Saturday that Brady was retiring, Manning replied,"I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. I really think, for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships—sort of like Emily.”

The segment with Jost began with Manning being asked for his opinion on the divisional weekend playoff games, but Manning instead veered the conversation in another direction, noting that the Netflix show Emily in Paris has "everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

Manning, who hosted SNL in 2007, went on to diagram the story line from Emily in Paris using a football template and, later in the segment, while wearing a red beret in a nod to the main character. Manning joked that people expected him to do the “safe thing” and watch the NFL playoffs last weekend, but instead he binged the show.

"If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying—parlez-vous francais—which means: 'You do you, girl.'”

While ESPN's ManningCast broadcast is over for the 2021–22 season, it's clear that the former Colts and Broncos quarterback isn't going anywhere. Be on the lookout for what TV show he appears on—and dishes on—next.

