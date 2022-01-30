Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Peyton Manning Gives Tom Brady a Retirement Tip During His ‘SNL’ Appearance

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning gave one of his fiercest rivals, Tom Brady, a retirement tip during an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Asked by Weekend Update host Colin Jost about the report Saturday that Brady was retiring, Manning replied,"I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. I really think, for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships—sort of like Emily.”

The segment with Jost began with Manning being asked for his opinion on the divisional weekend playoff games, but Manning instead veered the conversation in another direction, noting that the Netflix show Emily in Paris has "everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

SI Recommends

Manning, who hosted SNL in 2007, went on to diagram the story line from Emily in Paris using a football template and, later in the segment, while wearing a red beret in a nod to the main character. Manning joked that people expected him to do the “safe thing” and watch the NFL playoffs last weekend, but instead he binged the show.

"If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying—parlez-vous francais—which means: 'You do you, girl.'”

While ESPN's ManningCast broadcast is over for the 2021–22 season, it's clear that the former Colts and Broncos quarterback isn't going anywhere. Be on the lookout for what TV show he appears on—and dishes on—next.

More Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24), Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrate a sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFL

Bengals-Chiefs Live Blog: The AFC Title Game Is Here

Can Cincinnati reach its first Super Bowl since the 1988 season? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City clinch yet another appearance? Follow along for live coverage.

josh mcdaniels
NFL

Report: Raiders to Hire Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as New Head Coach

Las Vegas has found its new coach in the Patriots' offensive coordinator, who previously held the head job with the Broncos from 2009 to 2010.

LeBron James shooting for the Lakers.
NBA

Lakers Coach: LeBron Dealing With ‘General Swelling’ in Knee

James recently underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the swelling on his knee.

The USMNT faces Canada in a World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT, Canada Duel for First in WC Qualifying

Follow along as the top two teams in Concacaf's qualifying table meet in Hamilton, Ontario, with both looking to take a big step toward Qatar.

tom brady (5)
NFL

Report: Tom Brady’s Retirement Could Be Delayed by Signing Bonus

Reports of Brady’s retirement were quickly tempered by his agent, who said no final decision has been made. A significant financial incentive could be a key factor.

Luis Diaz is headed to Liverpool
Soccer

Transfers: Díaz to Liverpool, Guimarães to Newcastle

The Colombian forward and Brazilian midfielder are headed to the Premier League prior to the January transfer deadline.

mason greenwood
Soccer

Manchester United Suspends Mason Greenwood Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Manchester police are seeking information after becoming aware of “images and videos circulating on social media” from a woman's Instagram account.

federer nadal
Tennis

Federer, Djokovic Congratulate Rafael Nadal on Australian Open Win

Nadal's victory in Melbourne gave him his 21st Grand Slam title and broke his tie with his longtime rivals atop the men's leaderboard.