Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on top of the world.

After guiding his team to an AFC championship on Sunday, Burrow made headlines in his postgame presser for reasons other than his stellar play.

Burrow was asked about his necklace, and whether or not the diamonds in the bejeweled piece “JB9” were real.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so ... these are real.”

After winning a Heisman Trophy and college football national championship in 2019, he has taken his NFL franchise to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Burrow has been phenomenal in his second year as the starting quarterback with the Bengals, completing 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Burrow’s necklace is the talk of Twitter on Sunday night, but all the focus for Burrow will now shift to the Super Bowl. He looks to help deliver Cincinnati their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history on February 13.

