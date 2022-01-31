Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Joe Burrow

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Asked If Diamonds in Necklace Are Real

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on top of the world.

After guiding his team to an AFC championship on Sunday, Burrow made headlines in his postgame presser for reasons other than his stellar play.

Burrow was asked about his necklace, and whether or not the diamonds in the bejeweled piece “JB9” were real. 

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so ... these are real.”

SI Recommends

After winning a Heisman Trophy and college football national championship in 2019, he has taken his NFL franchise to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Burrow has been phenomenal in his second year as the starting quarterback with the Bengals, completing 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Burrow’s necklace is the talk of Twitter on Sunday night, but all the focus for Burrow will now shift to the Super Bowl. He looks to help deliver Cincinnati their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history on February 13.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals coverage, check out All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

49ers-Rams Live Blog: The Battle for California (and the NFC)

The NFC championship is on the line in Los Angeles. Follow along with our live coverage.

josh-allen-bills
Extra Mustard

Allen Reacts to Chiefs Winning Second Straight OT Coin Toss

The Bills quarterback experienced some sad déjà vu on Sunday evening.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes standing next to each other.
NFL

Reid, Mahomes Explain the First Half’s Final Play

Kansas City’s shortcomings proved costly.

jalen-ramsey-robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Ramsey, Gould Get in Heated Confrontation Before Halftime

San Francisco’s kicker wasn’t backing down.

Tyler Higbee playing for the Rams.
NFL

Rams' Tyler Higbee Out After Suffering Knee Injury

He suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

Burrow
Extra Mustard

Local Kansas City TV Station’s Tweet About Chiefs Loss Goes Viral

The station got roasted on social media in a viral tweet about Kansas City's AFC Championship loss.

Canada celebrates its win vs. the USMNT
Soccer

Canada's Continued Rise Should Look Familiar to USMNT

Canada sits undefeated atop Concacaf's World Cup qualifying table by operating like an older edition of the U.S., whose current group's margin for error has diminished.

TONY ROMO
Tech & Media

Romo Draws Criticism for Analysis on Last Drive of Regulation

Tony Romo threw out an odd theory down the stretch as the Bengals pulled off an upset over the Chiefs.