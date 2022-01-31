Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey, Robbie Gould Get in Heated Confrontation Before Halftime

Robbie Gould won the hearts of fellow kickers across the nation just before halftime of the NFC championship on Sunday night. 

Gould converted a 38-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the second quarter, giving San Francisco a 10–7 lead. But it wasn’t Gould’s kick that was so inspiring. Gould and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a heated confrontation, and while Ramsey did manage to drive the kicker back a few yards, Gould didn't back down.

Ramsey has been known to incite a scrum or two in his day, though he may have been punching down to a degree during Sunday’s incident. Perhaps he can pick on someone his own size in the second half, or better yet, intercept a pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. 

The winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Cincinnati staged an 18-point comeback against Patrick Mahomes and Co. to secure the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance this century. 

