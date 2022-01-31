Robbie Gould won the hearts of fellow kickers across the nation just before halftime of the NFC championship on Sunday night.

Gould converted a 38-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the second quarter, giving San Francisco a 10–7 lead. But it wasn’t Gould’s kick that was so inspiring. Gould and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a heated confrontation, and while Ramsey did manage to drive the kicker back a few yards, Gould didn't back down.

Ramsey has been known to incite a scrum or two in his day, though he may have been punching down to a degree during Sunday’s incident. Perhaps he can pick on someone his own size in the second half, or better yet, intercept a pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Cincinnati staged an 18-point comeback against Patrick Mahomes and Co. to secure the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance this century.

