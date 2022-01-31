Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Josh Allen Reacts to Chiefs Winning Second Straight Overtime Coin Toss

Josh Allen experienced some sad déjà vu on Sunday evening. 

The AFC title game matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals went into overtime, and Kansas City won the coin toss for the second straight week. The scenario immediately took Allen back to Buffalo’s AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs last week, in which Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime en route to a walk-off win. 

Allen had a simple reaction to the latest dose of playoff overtime. 

SI Recommends

Cincinnati’s defense did what Buffalo’s could not in the divisional round. The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the third play of overtime, and quickly drove down the field before a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson.

Allen and the Bills will have to watch the Super Bowl from home in two weeks. As for the Bengals, they’ll face the winner of Rams vs. 49ers on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Cincinnati is seeking its first Super Bowl win in franchise history after its historic comeback win on Sunday afternoon. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Chiefs coverage, check out Arrowhead Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes standing next to each other.
NFL

Reid, Mahomes Explain the First Half’s Final Play

Kansas City’s shortcomings proved costly.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

49ers-Rams Live Blog: The Battle for California (and the NFC)

The NFC championship is on the line in Los Angeles. Follow along with our live coverage.

jalen-ramsey-robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Ramsey, Gould Get in Heated Confrontation Before Halftime

San Francisco’s kicker wasn’t backing down.

Tyler Higbee playing for the Rams.
NFL

Rams' Tyler Higbee Out After Suffering Knee Injury

He suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

Burrow
Extra Mustard

Local Kansas City TV Station’s Tweet About Chiefs Loss Goes Viral

The station got roasted on social media in a viral tweet about Kansas City's AFC Championship loss.

Canada celebrates its win vs. the USMNT
Soccer

Canada's Continued Rise Should Look Familiar to USMNT

Canada sits undefeated atop Concacaf's World Cup qualifying table by operating like an older edition of the U.S., whose current group's margin for error has diminished.

TONY ROMO
Tech & Media

Romo Draws Criticism for Analysis on Last Drive of Regulation

Tony Romo threw out an odd theory down the stretch as the Bengals pulled off an upset over the Chiefs.

Mixon
NFL

Controversial Joe Mixon Fumble Overlooked in Bengals AFC Title Win

Was the running back down by contact on his late game run?