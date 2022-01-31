Josh Allen experienced some sad déjà vu on Sunday evening.

The AFC title game matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals went into overtime, and Kansas City won the coin toss for the second straight week. The scenario immediately took Allen back to Buffalo’s AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs last week, in which Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime en route to a walk-off win.

Allen had a simple reaction to the latest dose of playoff overtime.

Cincinnati’s defense did what Buffalo’s could not in the divisional round. The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the third play of overtime, and quickly drove down the field before a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson.

Allen and the Bills will have to watch the Super Bowl from home in two weeks. As for the Bengals, they’ll face the winner of Rams vs. 49ers on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Cincinnati is seeking its first Super Bowl win in franchise history after its historic comeback win on Sunday afternoon.

