A report suggesting that Tom Brady would sign a one-day contract with the Patriots and return to New England to deliver a speech on Wednesday morning is false, according to NESN.

A Patriots spokesperson quashed the rumor on Tuesday afternoon, telling Zack Cox of NESN that the former franchise legend will not be reuniting with the team. Although the organization will surely host some sort of ceremony to honor Brady in the future, there's currently no plans to do so.

The false report first emerged shortly after Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The rumor spread from an account whose profile reads: “Esteemed sports journalist & Patriots Beat Writer, Double PHD in Journalism & Female Anatomy,” and was picked up by a handful of other media members on social media.

However, there will be no such event at Gillette Stadium, or anywhere else for that matter, on Wednesday.

The Patriots already released a statement on Brady's retirement, even though the quarterback neglected to mention his old franchise in his original announcement. Owner Robert Kraft penned a touching note, saying that that he “will always feel a close bond” to Brady, and “will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Kraft said. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ made sure to go back later on Tuesday and add a thank you to the Patriots on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Brady won six Super Bowls and played in three more during his 20-year run with the Patriots. He went onto win a seventh championship with the Buccaneers in 2021.

