Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tom Brady Omits Bill Belichick, Patriots in Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Omits Bill Belichick, Patriots in Retirement Announcement
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Report Regarding Tom Brady Signing One-Day Contract With Patriots Is False

A report suggesting that Tom Brady would sign a one-day contract with the Patriots and return to New England to deliver a speech on Wednesday morning is false, according to NESN.

A Patriots spokesperson quashed the rumor on Tuesday afternoon, telling Zack Cox of NESN that the former franchise legend will not be reuniting with the team. Although the organization will surely host some sort of ceremony to honor Brady in the future, there's currently no plans to do so.

The false report first emerged shortly after Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The rumor spread from an account whose profile reads: “Esteemed sports journalist & Patriots Beat Writer, Double PHD in Journalism & Female Anatomy,” and was picked up by a handful of other media members on social media. 

However, there will be no such event at Gillette Stadium, or anywhere else for that matter, on Wednesday. 

The Patriots already released a statement on Brady's retirement, even though the quarterback neglected to mention his old franchise in his original announcement. Owner Robert Kraft penned a touching note, saying that that he “will always feel a close bond” to Brady, and “will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

SI Recommends

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Kraft said. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ made sure to go back later on Tuesday and add a thank you to the Patriots on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Brady won six Super Bowls and played in three more during his 20-year run with the Patriots. He went onto win a seventh championship with the Buccaneers in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, head over to Patriot Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Withdraws Threat Over 'Champignons League' Pizza

A German pizza manufacturer said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name for its mushroom pizza.

tom-brady-eli-manning
Play
NFL

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement

Manning; “I mean, really, no one did it better than you in your time. It was an honor and privilege to watch you compete.”

Jim Harbaugh during Michigan football game.
NFL

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Take Vikings Job If Offered

Harbaugh is set to interview with Minnesota as it continues its coaching search.

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos helmet on the ground before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Broncos Announce Beginning of Sale Process Ahead of 2022

The Broncos hope to have a new owner before the 2022 season.

Mark Adams calls out instructions from the Texas Tech sideline
College Basketball

Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

Finally holding the job he coveted for decades, the 65-year-old will face the man he replaced Tuesday when Chris Beard returns to Lubbock.

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the ball while defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover: Wiggins Somehow An All Star & Hawks Catch Fire

Mannix and Beck break down how the new all-star voting process led to Andrew Wiggins being named a starter, and more.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey reacts after dunking vs Iowa
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's College Basketball Conference Betting Futures

With March Madness only a month away, SI Sportsbook is making adjustments in the respective futures' markets among the top conferences.

Ken Dorsey
NFL

Bills Promote QB Coach Ken Dorsey to Offensive Coordinator

He's set to replace Brian Daboll.