Tom Brady Takes a Shot at Ohio State to Joe Burrow on ’Let's Go’ Podcast

Tom Brady hasn't taken the field against Ohio State this century, but it's clear that the Michigan man's distaste toward the Buckeyes has not lost its edge all these years later. The 44-year-old made his weekly appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray on Monday to address the apparently premature reports of his retirement before being joined by guest Joe Burrow.

As Brady offered some advice to the young quarterback ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, he couldn't resist taking a shot at the Buckeyes, calling Burrow's decision to transfer away from "that godforsaken place" one of the best of his career.

Burrow famously left Ohio State for LSU where he blossomed into a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, eventually becoming the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. While Brady clearly hasn't lost any contempt for the Buckeyes, he did use Monday's podcast appearance to offer advice to Burrow following Cincinnati's upset of Kansas City in Sunday's AFC championship game.

"We always had great advice from Coach Belichick. He said, 'What we'll remember most from this week is whether we win or lose,'" Brady said. "And unfortunately, I've been a part of three Super Bowl losses. You don't remember those much. But when you win, you remember everything.

"So the best part is ultimately getting to the game. When you get to the game, you'll realize it's just that. It's exactly what you've done all season long. The ball's gonna get kicked off and it's gonna feel like a football game. Getting to that point, it'll feel quite a bit different from any game. But you just realize when you get to that moment, it's a really exciting time for everyone. And I'm sure it's exciting for your family and friends—and it should be, because we've all dreamed about getting to that moment."

