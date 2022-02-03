Tom Brady has plenty of time to focus on family and his many business interests now that he is officially retired from the NFL after 22 years. It seems unlikely that he wants to jump into the broadcast booth, but if he does, he'll have no shortage of opportunities—and giant contract offers—to call games.

Tony Romo made the immediate jump from the Cowboys to the top CBS NFL team, alongside Jim Nantz in the booth. He quickly landed a mammoth deal worth upwards of $18 million per year.

Front Office Sports quotes one source as saying that a hypothetical Brady deal would “blow Romo’s out of the water,” with an opening bid of $20 million per year. An annual contract for Brady could get as high as $25 million.

The question of whether or not Brady is interested in calling games may not be hypothetical for too long. According to the report, multiple networks are making overtures to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“With Troy Aikman possibly leaving for Amazon, Fox Sports has inquired about the newly retired Brady, sources told Front Office Sports. ESPN is also interested, said sources. Ditto for Amazon, which takes over Thursday Night Football in the 2022 season,” FOS reports.

Amazon is reportedly interested in pairing free agent-to-be Al Michaels with Troy Aikman for Thursday Night Football, but the opportunity to add Brady could trump the longtime Fox analyst. ESPN is not expected to make a big splash with its Monday Night Football team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, though there have been rumors about the network making a run at Michaels. Brady's potential availability could also create a shake-up with that team.

Fox, ESPN, Amazon and Brady's representation at WME all declined comment, per Front Office Sports.

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage: