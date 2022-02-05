Skip to main content
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Says Philly Cheesesteaks Are ‘Kind of Overrated‘

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith just concluded a successful rookie season with Philadelphia that saw him haul in 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s become a fan favorite with the Eagles for his play on the field, but it's his comments off the field that are grabbing headlines around Philadelphia.

Smith apparently is not a big fan of Philly Cheesesteaks.

Perhaps the only thing that Philadelphia natives are more passionate about than the Eagles are their city’s staple dish, so Smith’s comments had a ripple effect throughout social media.

Here are some of the best responses. 

Who knows, maybe if he’s in the City of Brotherly Love for long enough, Smith will change his mind someday about its staple food.

