Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr.

Jarvis Landry Surprises Former Teammate Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl Media Session

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received a special visit from former LSU and Browns teammate Jarvis Landry during his Monday media session before Super Bowl LVI.

Landry popped into Beckham's virtual press conference without a question to ask, but instead with some heartfelt words for his longtime teammate and friend.

“You're deserving of this moment,” Landry said. “You put countless hours to where you are today and I've witnessed it all firsthand. You have scars to show for where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into a reality and I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I'm proud of you, bro, that so many people supporting you every step of the way bro. Continue to use your light, continue to be a blessing to others...

“I love you and go get that ring. Go get that ring!”

Beckham responded by saying that besides his father, no other man has had as much of an impact on his life as Landry. 

“You've shown me the light and I love you so much bro,” Beckham said. “This moment is for us bro. This is everything we ever talk about so I appreciate you coming on here, you know it's nothing but love.”

Beckham and Landry played together on the Browns from 2019 until the former was waived in early November. Beckham signed with Los Angeles a few days later and has been with the Rams during their run to the Super Bowl.

The two wide receivers also spent three college seasons together from 2011 to '13 at LSU. During their junior year in 2013, they combined for 2,345 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Beckham was then selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and Landry was taken in the second round by the Dolphins.

