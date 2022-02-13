Before Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals kicked off on Sunday night, Mickey Guyton stepped in front of a microphone to sing the national anthem to a packed house at SoFi Stadium.

And she made sure to savor every second of the historic moment.

Guyton, a four-time Grammy nominee, delivered a strong performance, but she clearly wasn’t in any rush. She clocked in around 1 minute and 51 seconds, easily hitting the over listed as a prop-bet in most sportsbooks.

The average length of the anthem from 1991–2020 was just over 1:56, so Guyton did manage to get under that barrier. However, she wasn't able to get under where it counted for those that had money on the line.

Although some unhappy bettors might not be pleased, Guyton’s performance was remarkable. Backed up by a strong choir, she powered through the song and set the perfect tone for the biggest game of the year.

Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name to critical acclaim in September 2021. She became the first-ever Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year.

Prior to Guyton's performance, six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko delivered a stunning rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

More NFL Coverage: