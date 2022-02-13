Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NFL Fans React to Mickey Guyton’s ‘10/10’ National Anthem Rendition

Many of music’s finest have graced television screens across the country to sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl, leaving big shoes for Mickey Guyton to fill. 

Eric Church and Jasmine Sullivan, Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few. Based on Twitter’s reactions, though, Guyton arguably hit a home run with her rendition, which was unofficially about 1:51 long. 

Guyton released her album Remember Her Name in September and went on to be the first-ever Black artist to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year. She also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. 

SI Recommends

In SoFi Stadium, the 38-year-old stood tall in the royal blue and was backed by a diverse choir, but she showed fans that she is a vocal powerhouse. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

LIVE: First Quarter in Super Bowl LVI Underway

Can Joe Burrow bring Cincinnati its first Super Bowl? Or will Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. take it in L.A.? Follow along for live coverage, betting notes and more.

Outside of a planet fitness gym.
NFL

Lindsay Lohan Crushes Planet Fitness Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial featured some big-name cameos.

Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI
Extra Mustard

How Long Was Super Bowl LVI’s National Anthem?

Mickey Guyton smashed the over.

The Super Bowl LVI roman numerals are seen at the Super Bowl 56 Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Extra Mustard

Here's How Much Drinks Cost at Super Bowl LVI

Here's how much drinks cost for Sunday's big game.

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.
NFL

Adrian Peterson Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence

LAX airport police received a call about a possible domestic violence disturbance on an airplane prepared to depart for Houston.

Aaron Donald
NFL

Report: Aaron Donald Could Retire With Super Bowl Victory

According to NBC's Rodney Harrison, Los Angeles's star defender Aaron Donald may consider retirement if the Rams win the Super Bowl.

President Joe Biden during a press conference.
NFL

Joe Biden Addresses NFL's Lack of Hiring Diverse Coaches

Biden touched on Goodell's comments regarding hiring minority coaches.

joe burrow (4)
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl Outfit Did Not Disappoint

The second-year quarterback has exuded a cool confidence throughout Cincinnati’s playoff run, and his pregame attire only added to his reputation.