Many of music’s finest have graced television screens across the country to sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl, leaving big shoes for Mickey Guyton to fill.

Eric Church and Jasmine Sullivan, Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few. Based on Twitter’s reactions, though, Guyton arguably hit a home run with her rendition, which was unofficially about 1:51 long.

Guyton released her album Remember Her Name in September and went on to be the first-ever Black artist to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year. She also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

In SoFi Stadium, the 38-year-old stood tall in the royal blue and was backed by a diverse choir, but she showed fans that she is a vocal powerhouse.

More NFL Coverage: