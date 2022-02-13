There’s Another Petition to Move the Super Bowl From Sunday to Saturday

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Frankie Ruggeri, then 16, launched a petition on Change.org to try and get the NFL to play the Super Bowl on Saturday instead of Sunday.

"He really believed it was a good cause," Frankie's dad told WSYR at the time.

Two years later, the petition has returned, and it again is garnering attention.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ruggeri had launched a similar petition on Change.org, attempting to move the game up one weekend day. It has more than 130,000 signatures.

”It will get more money and get more visitors to the game,“ Ruggeri wrote as a selling point of the petition. ”NFL will get more television ratings. Reason is because of most government jobs and schools have Sunday off. It will let more children enjoy their beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of the NFL playoff games are on Saturday anyway.“

As noted by USA Today, in previous recent public interviews NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has noted that the television audience is larger on Sunday than it would be on Saturday. And while the NFL did play five postseason games on Saturdays this year, six games were played on Sundays.

Future Super Bowl locations have already been announced with next year's contest set for Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

And while this year's championship game will not be played on a Saturday, it did technically change dates, as it moved from the first Sunday in February to the second after the NFL adopted an 18-week regular season.

