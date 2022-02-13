Could a hologram of Tupac Shakur be a part of Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show?

The rumor about that possibility is running rampant following an Access Hollywood interview of hip-hop artist Sway Calloway.

Sway and radio co-host Heather B. were asked if they saw a hologram of Tupac during the Super Bowl halftime show rehearsal. The duo remained (mostly) tight-lipped.

“There are some guaranteed surprises that are going to take place during this halftime. Dr. Dre has a connection to everyone,” Sway said.

“Even Tupac!” Heather B. chimed in.

Tupac was killed in September of 1996, but the legendary music of the hip-hop star is still popular to this day. A hologram of Tupac made an appearance at the Coachella music festival in 2012, during a headlining set by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Regardless of whether or not Tupac's hologram makes an appearance, the halftime show is certain to captivate the audience, as Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are all performing in one of the biggest shows of the year.

