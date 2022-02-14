Did Al Michaels Call His Last Game for NBC?

Rumors have been swirling for months that legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels will join Amazon to call Thursday Night Football beginning in 2022.

Michaels's contract with NBC was up after Super Bowl LVI.

The 77-year-old broadcaster didn't directly address his future during the Rams’ win against the Bengals, but there were a couple of low-key references about his unknown future.

At the start of the game, Michaels said to partner, Cris Collinsworth, ”Slide in for one final time.” Did Michaels mean slide in for one final time this season or slide in for one final time with me?

After the game ended, Michaels shouted out sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya, who is leaving sports media to start a new venture. After sending his love to Tafoya, Michaels turned to Collinsworth and said, ”You and I, don't know what our future holds, pal, but 13 phenomenal years and we get this game.”

Collinsworth responded with, ”You're the best. Just the best.”

And that was it. No pomp and circumstance, no video package, no tributes.

Michaels has called Sunday Night Football for NBC since 2006. He was traded to NBC from ABC/Disney for intellectual property of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Amazon will have exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting next season.

Michaels has said during numerous interviews in recent weeks, and during a appearance on the SI Media Podcast in November, that he has no interest whatsoever in retiring and he will take some time after the season, and after his contract to expires, to figure out his future.

That time is now.

