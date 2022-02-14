Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton etched his name into NFL history when he threw the iconic “Philly Special” touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over New England.

His involvement in that historic moment was why he was so disappointed when the Rams couldn’t pull off the trick play on Sunday evening.

Burton took to social media after Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp failed to find quarterback Matthew Stafford on “Philly Special”-esque play in Super Bowl LVI against Cincinnati. He kept his feelings on the botched attempt short and sweet.

The Rams' attempt was eerily similar to the one that Burton and the Eagles made famous in 2018.

Stafford took the snap and handed the ball off to running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who then pitched it back to Kupp on a reverse. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year had Stafford open on the opposite side of the field, but sailed the pass attempt over the quarterback’s head, bringing up fourth down for the Rams. Los Angeles didn’t leave completely empty-handed as Matt Gay knocked through a 41-yard field goal to trim the Rams deficit to four.

The Rams' frustrations were only doubled after the failed “Philly Special” because the Bengals pulled off a trick play of their own on Sunday night. Running back Joe Mixon threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the second quarter after originally setting up for a run to the outside.

