Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Cooper Kupp, Trey Burton

Former Eagles TE Trey Burton, Who Threw ‘Philly Special’ TD, Mocks Rams For Super Bowl LVI Attempt

Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton etched his name into NFL history when he threw the iconic “Philly Special” touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over New England.

His involvement in that historic moment was why he was so disappointed when the Rams couldn’t pull off the trick play on Sunday evening. 

Burton took to social media after Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp failed to find quarterback Matthew Stafford on “Philly Special”-esque play in Super Bowl LVI against Cincinnati. He kept his feelings on the botched attempt short and sweet.

SI Recommends

The Rams' attempt was eerily similar to the one that Burton and the Eagles made famous in 2018. 

Stafford took the snap and handed the ball off to running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who then pitched it back to Kupp on a reverse. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year had Stafford open on the opposite side of the field, but sailed the pass attempt over the quarterback’s head, bringing up fourth down for the Rams. Los Angeles didn’t leave completely empty-handed as Matt Gay knocked through a 41-yard field goal to trim the Rams deficit to four.

The Rams' frustrations were only doubled after the failed “Philly Special” because the Bengals pulled off a trick play of their own on Sunday night. Running back Joe Mixon threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the second quarter after originally setting up for a run to the outside.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

LIVE: Penalty-Ridden Sequence Ends In Rams TD, Seconds Left

Can Joe Burrow bring Cincinnati its first Super Bowl? Or will Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. take it in L.A.? Follow along for live coverage, betting notes and more.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Sideline With Tears in His Eyes

After being declared out for the rest of the Super Bowl, Odell Beckham Jr. was emotional when returning to Rams sideline.

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, MJ Acosta and Nate Burleson pose for a photo after the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Here's The Entire Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

In one of the most anticipated halftime shows in Super Bowl history, hip-hop legends took the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.

evan mcpherson
Extra Mustard

Evan McPherson Stays on Field to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Bengals's kicker said during the week that he would be opting out of any locker room meetings to get the best seat in the house for the halftime show.

tee-higgins-jalen-ramsey
NFL

Higgins Gets Away With Face Mask Penalty on TD Play

Tee Higgins got an easy 75-yard touchdown when Ramsey fell on one-on-one coverage.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James attend the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige hoped to rock the stage in SoFi Stadium, and it seems they passed the vibe check.

Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves III catches a pass during warmups.
Extra Mustard

Inactive Bengals CB Flagged for On-Field Celebration

He stifled a momentum-changing interception for Cincinnati.

The Super Bowl LVI numerals logo is seen at SoFi Stadium.
Extra Mustard

QR Code Commercial Crashes App

The app went down after the minute-long commercial.