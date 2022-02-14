Skip to main content
NFL, Music Fans Reacted to the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

A crowded Super Bowl halftime show lineup with a Southern California vibe took the stage at SoFi Stadium, and the five headliners did not disappoint.

Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige performed on the SoFi Stadium turf, with Dre and Snoop getting things started with “The Next Episode.” That segued into Tupac’s “California Love,” followed by a surprise cameo from 50 Cent, who performed part of “In Da Club” and re-enacted the original music video for the song in which he enters the frame hanging upside down.

Then, Mary J. Blige took over and opened with “Family Affair,” followed by Kendrick Lamar, who began with “m.A.A.d city” and “Alright.” Eminem then came on to perform part of the hook from “Forgot About Dre” before transitioning to “Lose Yourself,” with Anderson Paak making a cameo on the drums. Finally, Dre and Snoop returned to close out the show with “Still D.R.E.”

The star-studded performance made for a lot to process over the full show. Check out the best reactions from social media:

