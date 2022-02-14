On a day that could have been all about him, Taylor Rapp took one of the biggest steps a person takes in life.

The Rams safety just won the Super Bowl, earning himself a ring at Los Angeles’s home stadium after tallying seven total tackles. Rapp celebrated on the field with his longtime girlfriend, but then, he suddenly stepped away.

The safety dropped to one knee with a box in hand, and she said yes.

The win clinched the Rams’ second title in franchise history and first since the 1999 season. It's the first Super Bowl championship for a Los Angeles-based team since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII.

