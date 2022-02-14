Van Jefferson went from celebrating winning the Super Bowl alongside his teammates to suddenly rushing to the hospital.

In what many would have thought would be a strange turn of events, the trip is for the unusual happy news that comes out of the medical building. His wife, Samaria, was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor.

The wide receiver grabbed his daughter as she and Jefferson’s father came onto the field, sprinted through the locker room and is headed to join his wife before she gives birth to their son, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Jefferson caught four receptions for 23 yards in the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals on Sunday. The victory marked the second title in franchise history and first since the 1999 season. Not to mention, it is the first Super Bowl championship for a Los Angeles-based team since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII.

Heading into the game, Samaria told Rodrigue that she was not going to miss the Super Bowl, saying, “Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break. I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100%.”

A Super Bowl ring and and baby #2 on the way—what a Sunday for the Jefferson family.

