Simone Biles keeps adding the hardware. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced she is engaged on Tuesday, and she showed off the massive diamond ring on social media.

“WOKE UP A FIANCEÉ,” Biles said on Twitter. “I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married!"

Biles is getting engaged to Texans safety Jonathan Owens, and the two posted nearly identical posts on Instagram to announce the big news. Owens got down on one knee in what appeared to be a gazebo with both athletes dressed to the nines.

In the caption, Owens, 26, claims the legendary gymnast had no idea he was going to pop the question.

Biles, 24, didn't appear to have any hesitation in her answer.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles said on Instagram.

