While Los Angeles currently sits No. 9 in the Western Conference entering Wednesday night, Lakers star LeBron James has not forgotten about his team’s championship experience in 2020. He was reminded of such after the Rams defeated the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

However, unlike the Rams—who are celebrating their Super Bowl victory with a short parade Wednesday—the Lakers were not able to celebrate their 2020 championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That same season, the Dodgers—who defeated the Rays in the ’20 World Series—were unable to celebrate their accomplishment with a parade as well.

Considering that, James encouraged the city of Los Angeles to have one big celebration for three of its major sports teams.

While James’s idea is not necessarily a bad one, the makeup of the respective teams that won championships in 2020 is quite different in comparison to the rosters in ’22. Just four members of the ’19–20 Lakers are currently on the roster as Los Angeles looks to secure a playoff berth in ’22.

