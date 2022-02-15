2022 NBA All-Star: Latest News, Schedule, and Rosters

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place February 18-20 in Cleveland. Here is schedule of events, rosters and a look at Sports Illustrated’s NBA ASW coverage.

Schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Rising Stars (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 19

NBA All-Star Practice (11 a.m. ET, NBA TV)

NBA X HBCU Classic (2 p.m. ET, Morgan State vs. Howard University)

All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Sunday

NBA Legends Awards (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

NBA G League Next Gem Game (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

71st NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

NBA All-Star Rosters

Team LeBron

Coach: Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Starters

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokić, F, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Luka Dončić, G, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers**

** Allen was named an injury replacement for James Harden.

Team Durant

Coach: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Starters

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics*

Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors

Tatum named replacement starter for Durant**

Reserves

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, G, San Antonio Spurs**

Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets**

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

** Ball and Murray were named injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

