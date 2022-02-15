Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Swish or Brick: Biggest All-Star Snubs
Swish or Brick: Biggest All-Star Snubs

2022 NBA All-Star: Latest News, Schedule, and Rosters

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from NBA All-Star in Cleveland.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place February 18-20 in Cleveland. Here is schedule of events, rosters and a look at Sports Illustrated’s NBA ASW coverage. 

Schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Rising Stars (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 19

NBA All-Star Practice (11 a.m. ET, NBA TV)

NBA X HBCU Classic (2 p.m. ET, Morgan State vs. Howard University)

All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Sunday

NBA Legends Awards (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

NBA G League Next Gem Game (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

71st NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

NBA All-Star Rosters

Team LeBron

Coach: Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Starters
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
Nikola Jokić, F, Denver Nuggets

Reserves
Luka Dončić, G, Dallas Mavericks
Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers**

SI Recommends

** Allen was named an injury replacement for James Harden.

Team Durant

Coach: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Starters
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics*
Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors

Tatum named replacement starter for Durant**

Reserves
Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls
Dejounte Murray, G, San Antonio Spurs**
Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks
LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets**
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

** Ball and Murray were named injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

News and analysis

LeBron James and Kevin Durant Select 2022 Roster

NBA All-Star Mock Draft

NBA All-Star Roundtable: Snubs

Behind the Redesign of the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy

NBA Announces NBA All-Star Starters

NBA All-Stars: Predicting the Eastern Conference Roster

NBA All-Stars: Predicting the Western Conference Roster

NBA All-Star Roundtable: Andrew Wiggins Surprising Start

Selecting 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

Features and profiles

Fred VanVleet Is the Star No One Saw Coming

Jarrett Allen Is Making the Unlikeliest All-Star Case

DeMar DeRozan Has Put the Bulls Back on the Map

Stephen Curry and the Warriors Are Relishing the Skepticism

Stephen Curry Is the NBA’s Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the Greats?

Trae Young’s Game Is More Dangerous Than Ever

How Luka Doncic Is Learning From Jason Kidd

Kevin Durant Is Doing It All for the Nets

Podcasts and video

Crossover Podcast: Andrew Wiggins is somehow an All-Star

Crossover Podcast: NBA All-Star Picks

Open Floor Podcast: Official NBA All-Star Picks

Open Floor Podcast: All-Star Draft

SI Vault

Dunk Grades: Gordon, LaVine Make ‘16 One of the Best Contest Ever

Ranking the Greatest NBA All-Star Jerseys

Behind the Scenes With Victor Oladipo, the NBA’s One-Man Musical

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob-Manfred
MLB

SI:AM | MLB Goes After Minor Leagues (Again)

The league’s latest proposal is another blow to the minors.

Simone Biles with Jonathan Owens.
Play
Extra Mustard

Simone Biles Gets Engaged to Jonathan Owens

The two posted nearly identical photos on Instagram to make the announcement.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Villanova-Providence, Kentucky-Tennessee

Analysis and bets for a pair of top-25 matchups featuring No. 8 Providence hosting No. 10 Villanova and No. 16 Tennessee welcoming No. 4 Kentucky.

Steve Austin cuts a promo in the ring in 2019
Play
Wrestling

Report: ‘Stone Cold’ Could Return to Ring at ‘WrestleMania’

WWE is reportedly planning to have Steve Austin wrestle for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Anthony Black 1
College Basketball

State Champs Only Hoops Tournament to Launch in April

The postseason event will host four boys teams and four girls teams and is only for NFHS state champions.

Kelsey Koelzer-100 influential
College

Kelsey Koelzer Continues to Break Barriers on the Ice

When juggling a full-time job with a history-making pro hockey career became untenable, the former top pick blazed a new trail as a D-III head coach.

Tommy Amaker at a podium.
College Basketball

Report: Coach K Pushed for Scheyer to Succeed Him, Not Amaker

Amaker is currently Harvard's coach, while Scheyer is an assistant at Duke.

valieva7
Olympics

Kamila Valieva Did Not Speak to Media After Short Program

The 15-year-old skater was cleared to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics on Monday despite a positive drug test.