2022 NBA All-Star: Latest News, Schedule, and Rosters
The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place February 18-20 in Cleveland. Here is schedule of events, rosters and a look at Sports Illustrated’s NBA ASW coverage.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 18
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Rising Stars (9 p.m. ET, TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 19
NBA All-Star Practice (11 a.m. ET, NBA TV)
NBA X HBCU Classic (2 p.m. ET, Morgan State vs. Howard University)
All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET, TNT)
Sunday
NBA Legends Awards (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
NBA G League Next Gem Game (12 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
71st NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT)
NBA All-Star Rosters
Team LeBron
Coach: Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns
Starters
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
Nikola Jokić, F, Denver Nuggets
Reserves
Luka Dončić, G, Dallas Mavericks
Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers**
SI Recommends
** Allen was named an injury replacement for James Harden.
Team Durant
Coach: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
Starters
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics*
Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors
Tatum named replacement starter for Durant**
Reserves
Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls
Dejounte Murray, G, San Antonio Spurs**
Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks
LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets**
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
** Ball and Murray were named injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
News and analysis
LeBron James and Kevin Durant Select 2022 Roster
NBA All-Star Roundtable: Snubs
Behind the Redesign of the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy
NBA Announces NBA All-Star Starters
NBA All-Stars: Predicting the Eastern Conference Roster
NBA All-Stars: Predicting the Western Conference Roster
NBA All-Star Roundtable: Andrew Wiggins Surprising Start
Selecting 2022 NBA All-Star Starters
Features and profiles
Fred VanVleet Is the Star No One Saw Coming
Jarrett Allen Is Making the Unlikeliest All-Star Case
DeMar DeRozan Has Put the Bulls Back on the Map
Stephen Curry and the Warriors Are Relishing the Skepticism
Stephen Curry Is the NBA’s Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the Greats?
Trae Young’s Game Is More Dangerous Than Ever
How Luka Doncic Is Learning From Jason Kidd
Kevin Durant Is Doing It All for the Nets
Podcasts and video
Crossover Podcast: Andrew Wiggins is somehow an All-Star
Crossover Podcast: NBA All-Star Picks
Open Floor Podcast: Official NBA All-Star Picks
Open Floor Podcast: All-Star Draft
SI Vault
Dunk Grades: Gordon, LaVine Make ‘16 One of the Best Contest Ever
Ranking the Greatest NBA All-Star Jerseys
Behind the Scenes With Victor Oladipo, the NBA’s One-Man Musical