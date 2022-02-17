Skip to main content
Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl
Ja‘Marr Chase Works at Raising Cane’s Three Days After Super Bowl LVI

Ja‘Marr Chase just finished his incredible rookie season after the Bengals lost in Super Bowl LVI to the Rams on Sunday.

Chase must be taking the loss pretty hard.

The wide receiver worked at the chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane‘s on Wednesday, working everywhere from the drive-through window to the front register to taking orders.

Chase worked at the Cincinnati location to surprise fans when they showed up to order the food.

In a video posted by Jeremy Rauch of Fox19 in Cincinnati, Chase admitted the experience was “funny as hell.” He made sure the customers didn‘t forget their drinks and also provided extra sauce to customers who asked for it.

The restaurant appeared rather busy and loud during the video, most likely filled with excited Bengals fans wanting to meet a star player. 

The NFL was taking over the chicken restaurant across the country this week. On Tuesday, Rams cornerback, and now Super Bowl champion, Jalen Ramsey also worked at a Raising Cane‘s. 

