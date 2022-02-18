Skip to main content
Fans Tweet About Aaron Rodgers’s ’One Ring‘ Following Split From Shailene Woodley

The report that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley split was followed inevitably by various jokes on Twitter.

The joke that took hold of NFL Twitter? That fact that Rodgers still only has one ring.

The one ring is in reference to his Super Bowl XLV win with the Packers, which is the four-time NFL MVP’s only Super Bowl win.

The conversation of whether Rodgers will win another Super Bowl has persisted throughout his career. So, when he announced his engagement to Woodley last year, fans thought this would be his chance to get his ”second ring.“

Here are some of the best jokes made on Twitter on Wednesday following TMZ’s report of the breakup

Rodgers still hasn’t announced where he’ll be playing next year. It is possible he could hunt for that second ring in Green Bay, or he could possibly look for a change of scenery for the first time in his NFL career. Regardless, he won’t be playing with a wedding band on his finger any time soon.

