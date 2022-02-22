Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Andrew Marchand on Super Bowl, Broadcasting News, & More | SI Media Podcast
Andrew Marchand on Super Bowl, Broadcasting News, & More | SI Media Podcast

Twitter Detectives Come Out in Full Force to Decipher Aaron Rodgers’s Instagram Post: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Aaron Rodgers wants some attention, so let’s give it to him.

The Packers quarterback (for now, at least) took to Instagram late Monday night to post a lengthy message about giving gratitude. He included a bunch of photos and talked about loving people and told everyone to read a book.

With Rodgers’s football future up in the air, people ate up the post, which, of course, is what he wanted. Now he’ll probably complain about the “wild speculation” and mock the media for being irresponsible, blah, blah blah.

We’ve seen this game from Rodgers before, so we know how it goes. It seems, based on tweets, a lot of fans are also onto Rodgers’s modus operandi.

Here were some of the best responses to Rodgers’s late-night feelings purge:

2. I haven't posted “Bad Beats” since college football ended because the college basketball bad beats don't hit quite the same way. However, this was an all-timer, so you should watch Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve break it all down like only they can.

3. Joel Embiid truly is a national treasure. After Ben Simmons was traded for James Harden, Embiid dropped a tweet with a picture of a random guy.

The next day, Embiid explained that he had no idea who the guy was or where the pic came from. He just liked the man's swag.

Cut to Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, where the gentleman met Embiid.

SI Recommends

4. I don’t know whether this is a product of writing a daily online column for 15 years, but more and more, I see things on the Internet that people fawn over and don't understand it all. The latest example is this lecture by Michigan State coach Tom Izzo on the importance of the handshake line. Everyone on Twitter is dropping the standard “must watch” and “more of this,” etc. I watched it and my thought was, you can’t really care this much about the handshake line.

5. Stephen A. Smith with a tremendous effort on yesterday’s First Take talking about the slam dunk contest.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand joining me for a discussion on a variety of topics. Items covered during the podcast include NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI, the futures of Al Michaels and Troy Aikman, Rams coach Sean McVay possibly getting into broadcasting, whether Tom Brady will try to get into broadcasting, Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith on First Take, ESPN’s deal with the ManningCast and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Yankees announced this morning that Paul O'Neill will get his number retired in Monument Park this season, so let's remember his truly outstanding Seinfeld cameo.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russia president Vladimir Putin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino present the trophy to France after the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium.
Soccer

Report: UEFA May Move Champions League Final From Russia

The match could be moved due to concerns over the possibility of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By Zach Koons
fernando tatis jr (3)
Play
Fantasy

Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado Look to Make Padres a Playoff Contender

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 San Diego Padres hitters and pitchers.

By Shawn Childs
Closeup of Michigan coach Juwan Howard on the sideline
College Basketball

SI:AM | The Fallout From Juwan Howard vs. Wisconsin

He was suspended, but where does Michigan go from here.

By Dan Gartland
Derrick LeBlanc
Play
College Football

Recruiting Notebook: Under Armour Next All-America Camp Miami

Sunshine State programs battling to keep south Florida's best football recruits within state lines

By John Garcia Jr.
Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA

SI:AM | Everything You Need to Know For NBA All-Star Weekend

And, checking in with Dick Vitale.

By Josh Rosenblat
The United States women's national soccer team celebrates at City Hall after the ticker-tape parade for the United States women's national soccer team down the canyon of heroes in New York City.
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Agree to $24M Equal Pay Settlement

The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to pay the players involved in the case a total of $24 million, contingent on the ratification of a new CBA.

By Zach Koons
SI Daily Cover: In It for a Minute
Play
NBA

‘You Have One Minute to Do It Right’

They dreamed their whole lives of making it to the NBA. And when the opportunity finally came, they played one minute—yes, one minute—before it was all over. But, oh, was it worth it.

By Ben Pickman
bubba-wallace-daytona-500-lead
Racing

‘The Start of Something Big’

After a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 to start his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace reflects on the tumultuous events of 2020, the changes that have slowly followed, the future of Black drivers in the sport, his legacy as an activist and more.

By Bubba Wallace