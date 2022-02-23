Skip to main content
Tom Brady to Act, Produce Road Trip Comedy Based on Patriots Fans

Tom Brady’s first big post-retirement project has been announced. 

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will hang up his football cleats for acting shoes as he takes on an acting and producing role for an upcoming movie titled 80 for Brady.

The movie will star four female legends: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The movie is based on a true story of four best friends on their road trip journey to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their favorite team, the Patriots, and their favorite football star, Brady, play.

Brady will be playing himself, which isn’t a new thing for the former quarterback. On his IMDb page, Brady has seven roles in which he played himself. He has one other credit for the 2003 movie Stuck on You, in which he played “Computer Geek #1.”

Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content are making the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be directed by Kyle Marvin, while the script was co-written by Marvin and Michael Covino. Production is set to begin this spring.

