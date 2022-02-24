Skip to main content
Bucks Grayson Allen Announces Engagement to Soccer Player Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is adding another ring to his collection.

The Bucks’ guard took to Instagram to announce his engagement with NWSL defender and former Duke soccer star Morgan Reid.

Reid and Allen attended Duke at the same time, both starting as freshman in 2014 until they each got drafted in their respective sport in 2018.

Allen won a national championship with Duke in 2015 and spent the next four years with the school. He is currently in his fourth season in the NBA, going from the Jazz to the Grizzlies to now the Bucks. This year, Allen has played in 49 games, and started 48, for Milwaukee, accumulating 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Reid was a strong contributor for Duke’s women’s soccer team, starting 18 games as a freshman in 2014 and maintaining that spot through her senior year.

The Courage drafted Reid in 2018, but after one year they traded her to the Pride. Reid spent two years in Orlando, but in 2020 she missed the season with an injury. The Pride waived Reid after the 2020 season, and she is currently a free agent.

