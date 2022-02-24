Heading into his second NFL season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is really focusing on his health this offseason.

And, he is starting with cutting back on the amount of ice cream he eats.

“I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people,” Jones said in a recent interview for Patriots.com. “[I want to] just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots; every day [they] give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted [Harper], our nutritionist, and make sure we’re on the same page.”

Jones may have been partially joking in his interview with Patriots.com, but he also spoke with Mass Live and emphasized how he wants to work on his health this offseason. He plans to stay in New England this offseason to better prepare for next season.

“This offseason will be a big, big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that,” Jones said. “So there’s a lot that’s gonna go into it before next season even starts. That’s the important part, attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, with whether it's mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over, how I want to do it.”

Jones finished his first season on a strong note, going 10–7 with the Patriots, making the playoffs (but losing in the wild-card round to the Bills) and making the AFC Pro Bowl team.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, check out Patriot Maven.