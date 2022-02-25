Duke’s Paolo Banchero Becomes First Active CBB Player to Appear in NBA 2K

The NBA 2K video game series has been around since 1999, but this year’s edition (NBA 2K22) is making a monumental debut.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero is set to make an appearance in the 2K22, which makes him the first active college basketball player to be in the video game series.

This doesn’t come as too big of a surprise since Banchero signed a deal with 2K Sports back in September, which promised to make the freshman a virtual character in this year’s edition. Banchero hadn’t even played in a college game at the time.

Banchero will be featured in the game's fifth season. The NBA 2K22 website describes this feature as a journey to “become the hero” and “reach your full potential as a Legend.”

Banchero isn’t the only player you can choose from, though. However, the other players just happen to already be in the NBA: “Gain inspiration from two-time champion Kevin Durant, 2019 first-round pick Rui Hachimura, and if the prophecy is true, future NBA superstar Paolo Banchero.”

The game's new multiplayer season launched on Friday, before Banchero’s freshman year at Duke is even complete.

Right now, Banchero is predicted to go early in the 2022 NBA Draft. So, maybe the “prophecy” will be right.

More College Basketball Coverage: