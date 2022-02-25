Skip to main content
Mike Krzyzewski Calls in on Jim Boeheim’s Radio Show as ‘Mike From Durham’

Duke basketball faces Syracuse on Saturday in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

So, what did Coach K do to best prepare for the matchup? Call into Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s radio show as “Mike from Durham.”

Right as Krzyzewski began talking, Boeheim recognized his voice and started laughing.

“I’ve been a fan of coach Boeheim’s for almost five decades,” Krzyzewski said, which sparked Boeheim’s laughter. “I’m going to have a chance to watch the Syracuse-Duke game this weekend. I was wondering if there was an opportunity to meet him and maybe get an autograph or picture.”

Boeheim made sure to tell Coach K how that probably won’t be the case.

“I’m going to meet you, but I’m not going to give you an autograph or a picture,” Boeheim said. “I’d have to charge you my rate, and I don’t know if you can afford that.”

Coach K and Boeheim talked about the upcoming game, but they didn’t focus on the X’s and O’s. They instead discussed the snow predicted for this weekend in Central New York.

The two coaches then went on to reminisce on their days coaching USA Basketball together. They talked about how Krzyzewski's grandchildren and Boeheim's children grew up together during that time.

Boeheim has been head coach of Syracuse since 1976, while Krzyzewski has been leading Duke since 1980. This will only be their 16th meeting, though.

