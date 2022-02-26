Arkansas fans made sure to let Kentucky coach John Calipari know where he was on Friday night.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky-Arkansas men’s basketball game, Calipari went out to dinner in the Fayetteville area.

Then, in unison, the other customers in the restaurant began “calling the hogs,” Arkansas fans’ famous cheer based on the school’s Razorbacks mascot, all around the Kentucky coach.

“Calling the hogs” includes the fans raising their hands in the air and making the school's famous hog cheer: Woo pig sooie.

Calipari was wearing his team’s blue in the sea of Arkansas fans. Razorbacks garb was hanging on the restaurant wall behind Calipari, the video showed.

Saturday’s matchup is expected to be a close one for the Wildcats and Razorbacks. Kentucky, ranked No. 6 with a 23–5 record, lost by one point to Arkansas in last year’s game. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 18 with a 22–6 record.

