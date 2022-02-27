There is no other place like Nashville when it comes to exploring the music scene. Nashville, dubbed the “Music City,” is home to some of the greatest country music singers in the world.

When you combine that with the Predators hosting their first outdoor game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Lightning in Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series, moments like Tampa Bay winger Patrick Maroon hopping around like a cowboy and the entire Lightning team embracing the cowboy spirit in the home to country music are priceless.

Nashville, who is playing in its second outdoor game, enters Saturday’s Stadium Series on a two-game winning streak that includes an emotional win against the Stars on Thursday on the same night Pekka Rinne's jersey was retired.

The Predators played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, will experience its first outdoor game.

“We’ve never had this experience and all,” Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos told the Associated Press. “It’s been a long time coming and probably should have been sooner, but this is a great event. As a player, you watch them all the time.”

But if you thought the Predators would get outdone in their city when it came to pregame attire, think again.

Several members of the team entered the Nissan Stadium—the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans—with many rocking various forms of black cowboy-styled jackets, black or blue cowboy cut jeans and boots as fans cheered them on.

Beyond the fun on the ice, country music stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will perform during the first intermission of the game as two of 15 singers who will perform in various festivals on Saturday.

Saturday marks the first game between the two teams this season. Tampa Bay currently sits second in the Atlantic division, has won seven of its last 10 games, including a consecutive three game victory stretch prior to the outdoor classic.

Nashville currently occupies the first wild-card spot in the West and will look to earn a quality win in its push for a postseason opportunity.

