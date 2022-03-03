Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer delivered a subtle message Thursday to Alabama fans–and players–still reeling from January's CFP title game loss.

A return to Indianapolis, the site of the 2022 national championship, for this week's NFL Combine gave former Bulldog and Crimson Tide players a chance to reminisce and, in Salyer's case, bask in his program's historic victory over its rival one more time.

On Wednesday, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams told reporters, per AL.com, he "felt like we would've won the game," had he not torn his ACL in the second quarter.

Salyer's response to Williams's take should end all debate moving forward.

To be fair, losing Williams, as well as standout John Metchie III to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship, altered Bama's offensive gameplan, but as Salyer's mic reminded everyone, the injuries won't erase UGA's championship victory from the history books.

Salyer is one of 14 Bulldogs invited to the Combine. Williams and Metchie are two of 11 prospects representing the Crimson Tide.

