Pat Sajak Comes to Defense of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants in Viral Video

There was chaos on Thursday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”

With a chance to solve a puzzle, one contestant, Laura incorrectly guessed “Another feather in your hat.” She also tried “another feather in your lap,” and “another feather in your map.”

However, the correct answer was “another feather in your cap.”

Many people went on social media to criticize Laura’s failed attempts at solving the puzzle. Show host Pat Sajak saw those criticisms and decided to defend the contestants who struggled with the puzzle.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak said.

He proceeded to explain in a thread how these were honest mistakes and that it is unfair to ridicule the contestants over them.

“I’ve been praised online for ‘keeping it together’ and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people,” he said. “But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.”

So, next time you’re watching “Wheel of Fortune”, just remember that Pat Sajak wants you to think twice before coming to the conclusion that you can do better than the contestants.

