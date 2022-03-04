1. It’s been several months now since Aaron Rodgers’s infamous “immunized” scandal, but a lot of people still haven’t forgotten or forgiven.

One random Twitter “study” found that the Packers quarterback is “the most despised person in the NFL” and that Rodgers generated more negative tweets this season than even Antonio Brown.

In addition to the COVID-19 controversy, Rodgers has also turned off some people with his overall attitude. It appears that Charles Barkley is one of those people.

Appearing on the Waddle and Silvy radio show Thursday, Barkley said he thinks Rodgers is “the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day.”

He’s that girl, “Oh, I don’t look good today?”

“I told you five days in a row you look good. I gotta tell you every day apparently.”

Barkley then addressed reports that Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“You know what I don’t understand about these quarterbacks? Why they such greedy pigs?

"I’m being serious. Every quarterback who has gotten big money never won again. You go Flacco, you go Russell, Aaron the first time, you go Drew Brees; Dak is gonna be in that boat; Matt Ryan’s in that same boat.

"Why don’t these guys take less money like Tom Brady so you can pay other players? Every player, you go back and look at the last 10 to 15 quarterbacks with the exception of Tom Brady, they all became the highest-paid player. And I’m saying, ‘Dude, ain’t no difference between $35 [million] and $40 million dollars because you’re gonna make it up in commercials because you’re winning.’ I never understand why these quarterbacks are so greedy. Dude, you know if you get the most money, they’re not gonna be able to pay anyone else, right?”

Barkley’s finest moment talking about Rodgers, however, came when he addressed Rodgers’s 12-day panchakarma cleanse:

“My grandmother, the greatest person in my life, she used to do that three times a year and all she would do is eat a bunch of prunes for a week. It’s a lot cheaper to eat prunes. If you’re gonna do something like that, it probably costs a fortune. As my grandmother says, 'Three times a year, eat a bag of prunes for a week. It’ll keep the colon rollin’.’”

2. Shaq explaining his philosophy on filling his gas tank to Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith was excellent television last night.

3. I don't know for certain that ESPN cut off Bill Walton's mic last night, but as soon as he said the words, "If the Russians invade us tomorrow ..." there was dead air.

I know a lot of people will say Bill Walton's thoughts on international politics have no place on a college basketball telecast, but I would have loved to have heard them.

4. Whoever this Bengals coach is, I don't like him.

5. This is a bad job by TJ Watt. You can't run from a $10,000 bet when you make $112 million.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Tomorrow, March 5, marks the 22nd anniversary of Richie giving Tony "the jacket," which Tony then gave to his maid's husband, causing all sorts of tension between Richie and Tony.

