Chris Olave dazzled fans with his athleticism and playmaking abilities as a wide receiver at Ohio State. When the wideout entered the 40-yard dash event at the NFL Scouting Combine, he did not disappoint as he notched a blazing 4.26-second 40-yard dash time.

While it was spectacular in itself, it was good enough to catch the eye of Lakers star and Ohio State fan LeBron James, who quote tweeted Olave's time saying “WOW.”

While Olave's time still remains unofficial, his time—which would be the fifth fastest 40-yard dash in combine history—was tied with former NFL receivers Jerome Mathis and Dribble Archer.

During the 2021 season at Ohio State, Olave posted a career-high 65 catches for 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. For his career, he recorded 175 catches for 2,702 yards and an OSU record 35 touchdown receptions.

If you're Olave, catching the attention of James means you must be doing something great. In the case for Olave, it could increase his stock in this year's NFL draft.

