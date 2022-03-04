Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL Combine, White Men Can’t Jump Reboot and Luka Doncic vs Steph on Today's SI Feed
NFL Combine, White Men Can’t Jump Reboot and Luka Doncic vs Steph on Today's SI Feed

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to NFL Network's Combine Video of QBs in 40-Yard Dash

Moments after Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder completed the 40-yard dash event in 4.52 seconds at the NFL combine on Thursday, his time was compared to elite-level NFL quarterbacks.

Among the players that Ridder was compared to were the Raiders’ Marcus Mariota, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. In a video posted by NFL Network, it is pretty evident that Ridder—whose 40-yard dash was initially clocked at an unofficial time of 4.49 seconds—is fast. The video showed that Mahomes, the four-time Pro Bowler, was slower than all of the other signal-callers.

Mahomes, a competitor in every facet of the game, was not too thrilled with this segment.

“Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that,” Mahomes tweeted about the video.

SI Recommends

Mahomes ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash in 2017. He might not be the fastest in the 40-yard dash, but his elusiveness in dodging opposing defensive lineman, ability to extend plays with his legs and to throw unfathomable sidearm passes make up for his less impressive mark.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Seeking Amari Cooper Trade Partner

Cooper could be released before his $20M salary becomes guaranteed on March 20.

By Jelani Scott
Dirk Nowitzski
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘Players Forcing Themselves Out is Not the Way to Go’

The NBA legend joins The Crossover podcast to discuss superstar power, his rivalry with Dwyane Wade and his relationship with Luka Dončić.

By Howard Beck
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.
Play
Betting

UFC 272 Betting Advice: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is a sizable betting favorite at SI Sportsbook over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272. Our panel provides bets and analysis for the card.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Mar 4, 2006; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and (4) J.J. Redick
Play
Extra Mustard

Duke Invited Every Former Coach K Player to His Final Game

Out of 208 former Duke players, around 80 have RSVPed for Saturday’s game against UNC.

By Madison Williams
Adam Cole ties Hangman Page to the ring ropes
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for AEW’s ‘Revolution’

With two mainstays absent, Sunday’s pay-per-view will be a showcase for the wealth of talent the company employs.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: The Dash to the Big Dance Is Here

Plus, can Wisconsin get a No. 1 seed? Updating our men's field of 68 ahead of a critical week.

By Kevin Sweeney
AP22063205051513 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

TNT's Charles Barkley Says Lakers Shouldn't Be in Primetime

The Lakers (27-35) have lost four straight since the All-Star Break

By Jelani Scott
Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jorge Masvidal (L) talks with UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik (R) during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Play
MMA

Masvidal-Covington Carrying the Brunt of Excitement for UFC 272

UFC 272 lacks a title fight, but the welterweight grudge match could be explosive if Covington and Masvidal deliver in the cage.

By Justin Barrasso