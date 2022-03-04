Moments after Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder completed the 40-yard dash event in 4.52 seconds at the NFL combine on Thursday, his time was compared to elite-level NFL quarterbacks.

Among the players that Ridder was compared to were the Raiders’ Marcus Mariota, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. In a video posted by NFL Network, it is pretty evident that Ridder—whose 40-yard dash was initially clocked at an unofficial time of 4.49 seconds—is fast. The video showed that Mahomes, the four-time Pro Bowler, was slower than all of the other signal-callers.

Mahomes, a competitor in every facet of the game, was not too thrilled with this segment.

“Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that,” Mahomes tweeted about the video.

Mahomes ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash in 2017. He might not be the fastest in the 40-yard dash, but his elusiveness in dodging opposing defensive lineman, ability to extend plays with his legs and to throw unfathomable sidearm passes make up for his less impressive mark.

