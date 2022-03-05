Skip to main content
Ticket Prices Soar For Coach K's Final Home Game
Duke’s Student Section’s Cheer Sheet Leaked Ahead of UNC Showdown

In true Cameron Crazies fashion, Duke’s student section has a detailed and rather brutal cheer sheet prepared for Coach K’s final regular season home game, which just so happens to be against the program's longstanding rival North Carolina. 

There’s one clear directive alongside the breakdown of the Tar Heels players: “Just be louder than ever today.”

The Blue Devils are coming into Saturday's matchup ranked No. 4 and have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and will do no worse than tie for first place in the ACC regular season standings. A win over North Carolina will allow the program to take the regular season crown outright. 

Not only were tickets astronomically high for the historic night, but Duke invited all 208 former players who competed under Coach K to attend Mike Krzyzewski’s senior day. The final number as of Saturday afternoon who will attend: 96

The sheet features a variety of chants and fun facts that will likely echo throughout the legendary Cameron Indoor Stadium, including:

  • “Wendell's better”—UNC star Leaky Black and Blue Devil Wendell Moore Jr. went to the same high school, Cox Mill (N.C.).
  • Calling Armando Bacot “objectively the ugliest player in the NCAA.”
  • “Caveman” will likely echo in Cameron Indoor on Saturday given that it's the cheer Duke's students have bestowed upon UNC forward Brady Manek. The graduate student was a four-year starter at Oklahoma, and has consistently scored in the double digits since the beginning of February. 
  • Another fun fact, according to the Cameron Crazies: “Almost 1/3 of this roster is just nepotism.” Ryan McAdoo, Jackson Watkins, Creighton Lebo, Rob Landry and Donovan “Puff” Johnson (brother of Suns star Cameron Johnson) all had at least one parent or a sibling attend or play for North Carolina. 

