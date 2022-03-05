Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Grayson Allen on Bulls Fans Booing Him: ‘I’ve Had Way Worse in College’

When Grayson Allen checked into the game against the Bulls on Friday, he was not expecting the warmest welcome to the Windy City. And, well, Chicago fans booed by the Bucks guard.

However, Allen—who played basketball at Duke in one of the fiercest and raucous environments at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and heard plenty from fans in opposing ACC arenas—was not really phased by the fan displeasure following his Jan. 21 incident with Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

“That was weak, I’ve had way worse in college,” Allen said of Bulls fans booing him during the game.

SI Recommends

Allen experienced his fair share of boos and fans reaction of him during his years of playing for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. One notable example came in 2017 when boos rained down from Syracuse fans inside the Carrier Dome.

Fans carried signs mocking the Duke star with captions that read “50 Trips of Gray” and “Duke's Tripping They Can’t Win Here.” The signs were in reference to Allen's behavior during that season, during which he served a one-game suspension after a string of instances in which he appeared to trip opponents. 

Allen was probably not worried about the boos from the fans in Chicago, as he's experienced similar treatment quite a bit throughout his career. And one thing for sure, he is going to stay true to himself, regardless of what people think of him. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (right) gets a hug from former player Shane Battier
Play
College Basketball

96 Former Duke Players Will Attend Coach K’s Last Home Game

Duke invited all 208 of Krzyzewski's former players to come to Cameron Indoor to see the team play vs. UNC.

By Madison Williams
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski
Play
Extra Mustard

Coach K Sent Michael Jordan a Letter Back in 1980

The NBA legend chose UNC over Duke, beginning his college career in 1981 during Coach K’s second season.

By Madison Williams
Sabina Mazo (red gloves) fights Maryna Moroz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Play
MMA

Maryna Moroz Is Fighting for Ukraine at UFC 272

Travel issues prevented the flyweight fighter from competing the last two years, but Moroz says she is ready to face Agapova.

By Justin Barrasso
Zion Williamson
NBA

Report: Zion Returning to New Orleans As He Rehabs Foot

Williamson was rehabbing his foot in Portland under team supervision.

By Daniel Chavkin
United States center Brittney Griner drives the ball to the basket.
WNBA

WNBA, Team USA, Mercury Issue Statements on Brittney Griner

The 31-year-old center has reportedly been detained in Russia since February.

By Zach Koons
Dylan Talley
College Basketball

Former Nebraska Basketball Star Dylan Talley Dies at 32

Talley played professionally in Europe after two seasons with Nebraska.

By Daniel Chavkin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Aaron Rodgers’s Future

The Packers are waiting to discuss trade offers until their quarterback decides if he wants a trade or not.

By Madison Williams
United States center Brittney Griner reacts to a call from an official.
WNBA

Russia Says It Has WNBA Star in Custody

The player, identified as Mercury standout Brittney Griner, has reportedly been detained since February.

By Zach Koons