Watch: Grayson Allen Ejected After Dangerous Foul on Alex Caruso

Friday night, Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected after committing a hard foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 94-90 victory. Allen will now wait to see if he receives further punishment from the NBA.

Allen attempted to block Caruso with his left hand at the rim during a fast break but instead caught his arm while both were in the air. Allen then hit Caruso with his right arm after the initial contact. Caruso went tumbling to the ground, clutching his wrist in pain in the aftermath.

Caruso stayed in the game to shoot two free throws. The status of his wrist injury is unknown at this time.

Allen was criticized by NBC Sports Chicago announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King for appearing to smirk as the left the arena as well.

After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called Allen's foul “dangerous,“ adding that he could have ended Caruso's career. He said that hopes the league takes a “hard look” at the play.

Allen was drafted No. 21 overall by the Jazz back in 2018 and has also played for the Grizzlies in his short career. College basketball fans will remember he has a history of questionable fouls—namely tripping other players—from his time with the Duke Blue Devils.

Allen's fourth NBA season has been his most productive, as he's averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Friday night, he scored just five points with three rebounds before his ejection.